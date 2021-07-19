scorecardresearch
Monday, July 19, 2021
Shakti Kapoor returns as Crime Master Gogo, leaves daughter Shraddha Kapoor exasperated. Watch video

Shakti Kapoor is returning as Crime Master Gogo for Disney+Hotstar's upcoming project. Gogo is the actor's popular character from the cult classic film Andaz Apna Apna.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 19, 2021 5:22:06 pm
Shakti Kapoor disney plus hotstar shraddha kapoorShakti Kapoor is back as Crime Master Gogo, featured in a video with Shraddha Kapoor.

Is Disney+Hotstar gearing up for their next project based on Andaz Apna Apna? The streaming platform led to this speculation as it teased fans with a series of tweets on Monday, which read, “Aaye hai, toh kuch toh lekar jaayenge” and “Gogo ji kya kya chura sakte hain?”

Later, they dropped a video that showed Shakti dressed as Crime Master Gogo, his popular character from cult classic Andaz Apna Apna. In the video, Shakti Kapoor is seen in a conversation with another person who is trying to explain a scene to him. Shakti, however, takes away his pen. When he asks for his pen, Shakti replies, “Pen hai. Tumhari jaan nahi hai.” Shakti’s act sure brought back a lot of memories as fans expressed their excitement in the comment section.

 

Soon, Shraddha Kapoor also took to Instagram to share a video that featured her with her father as Crime Master Gogo.

In the video, Shraddha is seen busy applying nail polish before Gogo interrupts her, steals her nail polish and leaves. As Shraddha calls the veteran actor and her father as ‘Bapu’, Shakti corrects her and says, “I am Crime Master Gogo. I am back. Aaya hu toh kuch toh loot kar jaunga.”

Soon, Shraddha faces the camera and says, “Why has Disney+Hotstar called Gogo back?” leaving her fans wondering. Not only Shakti Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor fans, the video left Bollywood curious about the project. Many of Shraddha’s contemporaries reacted on the video. Tiger Shroff called Shakti Kapoor a “legend”, Karan Tacker tagged the video as “epic” and Tejaswini Kolhapure found the video “too good.”

Talking about her father’s iconic character, Shraddha Kapoor said in a statement, “Ever since I was little, I have enjoyed seeing my father on screen – totally in his element, adding his personal touch to characters that today have a massive cult-like following! Being on set with him is for the books. It’s so memorable to share the screen space with my father and I’m really excited to see how this unveils!”

This is the first time when Shraddha and Shakti Kapoor have shared the screen space. On the work front, Shraddha is currently busy shooting for her Luv Ranjan project, which will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.

