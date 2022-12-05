scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Shakti Kapoor says he was ready to quit Bollywood after Kader Khan, Aruna Irani slapped him so hard he ‘fell to the ground’

Shakti Kapoor said he was slapped so hard during the shooting that he fell on the ground and decided that he no more would be a part of the film.

Shakti Kapoor narrated the incident on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: Sony TV/Instagram, screengrab)

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor almost quit Bollywood, thinking that his career is over after getting slapped on the sets of his 1983 film, Mawaali. On the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Shakti Kapoor revealed that for a sequence in the film, he was slapped by Kader Khan and Aruna Irani.

According to a report in DNA, the actor said he starred in Mawaali after the success of his first comedy film, Satte Pe Satta. But while shooting for the film, he told Kader Khan that he wanted to quit films. Mawaali was headlined by Jeetendra, Sridevi and Jaya Prada.

Also Read |Shraddha Kapoor celebrates dad Shakti Kapoor’s birthday with Crime Master Gogo cake. See pics

“When I was giving my first shot in the film Kader Khan slapped me and I fell on the ground, then in the second shot Aruna Irani slapped me and I fell on the ground, the third time too the same happened.”

“Going through this I got worried thinking that my career is finished. K. Bapaiah was directing the film and Kader Khan was also a part of the film. I went to Kader Khan and said to him, ‘I touch your feet please book my evening ticket. I don’t want to be a part of this film. My career is finished, and I’m not married yet’,” the actor recalled.

 

Kapoor said it was action director Veeru Devgan who came to his rescue and offered him words of wisdom that he should continue with the film as it would be beneficial to his career.

“Then Veeru Devgan who was the fight master in the film took me aside and said I have watched this film and if you need to get slapped, then get slapped, but don’t leave,” Kapoor said, adding that Mawaali was a superhit and he received appreciation for his character.

On the episode, the actor also opened up about wanting to be conventional hero at one point during his career but released he can achieve that even while sticking to comedy films.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and whyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and why
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...Premium
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...Premium
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechsPremium
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechs
Advertisement

“Everyone wishes to be a hero and I too had the same dream. I did Zakhmee Insaan as the hero but unfortunately, the film didn’t work well. If a person is successful in doing comedy, then he is a hero and if a person is successful in making an impact with a negative character, then he is a hero too,” Kapoor added.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 10:36:23 am
Next Story

Fire breaks out at hotel in East Delhi’s Karkardooma; staff, guests being evacuated

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close