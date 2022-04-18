Shakti Kapoor parties with old friends Ranjeet, Dilip Joshi, Rakesh Bedi, Puneet Issar and Asrani, fans say ‘legends’

Shakti Kapoor took fans down the memory lane with his latest Instagram post. Shakti, on Monday, gave a sneak peek into his Sunday get-together, which became special due to the presence of several ace actors. According to the click shared by Shakti, he met Ranjeet, Dilip Joshi, Rakesh Bedi, Puneet Issar and Asrani.

“Last eve was nice meeting old friends,” Shakti wrote in the caption. Elated fans sent the veteran stars a lot of love and respect. While a user wrote, “All legend in one frame,” other one said, “Legends.. Gems of Bollywood..” Fans also commented, “Bahut miss karta hu sir aap logo ko (Sir, I miss seeing all of you a lot).”

Many fans also pointed out at the epic reunion of the actors majorly remembered for playing iconic villains or comics onscreen.

Ranjeet has time and again taken a pot-shot at how he portrayed men who harassed women in the films. He previously told indianexpress.com, “When I was not married, the image never bothered me. However, back then, people would believe that you are what you play. I remember I used to go to Delhi to visit my daughter on weekends. We would go to restaurants. So, everyone (in the restaurant) would give me weird looks because I was old and I was with a woman half my age or of my daughter’s age. I had to place my order as loud as I could to make it clear that I am with my daughter. I didn’t want to give people stupid ideas.”

Recently, Ranjeet was spotted have an evening together with his colleagues Danny Denzongpa and Akbar Khan. The video shared by Ranjeet left many happy to see the three veterans in the same frame.