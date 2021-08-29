Shakti Kapoor on Shraddha Kapoor-Rohan Shreshtha’s relationship: ‘He hasn’t asked for her hand in marriage yet’

Actor Shraddha Kapoor’s impending marriage has been a subject of much discussion for a couple of years. Year after year, reports of the actor tying the knot with photographer Rohan Shreshtha have done the rounds, despite Shraddha and her father Shakti Kapoor categorically refuting the speculation. Shakti Kapoor, while confessing that he would love to see her married, said that she will decide to take the next step at the right time.

In an interview to Times Of India, Shakti Kapoor called Rohan a family friend. However, he added that the photographer has not asked to marry Shraddha as yet. “I have known his father for many, many years. Rohan visits us often, but he has not asked for Shraddha’s hand in marriage. And besides, today children decide these things on their own. If Shraddha tells me that she has chosen a life partner for herself or even if Siddhant does, I will readily agree. Why will I refuse?”

“But at this point, they are focused on their careers. Marriage is an important decision and the way people are breaking up, it bothers me sometimes. One has to be sure before making a decision like that,” said Shakti Kapoor.

Rohan and Shraddha have long been rumoured to be together. They still have not confirmed the relationship officially, however.

Responding to the constant rumour that he has controlled Shraddha’s career, the veteran artiste said, “Many people ask me if I stopped Shraddha from becoming an actress, but that is not true. I want her to shine and do well – she is such a hard-working and talented girl. I call her my ‘golden girl’. ” He went on to add that he was proud of the way she had made it in Bollywood. He was also satisfied that his son Siddhant’s film Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi was given a ‘thumbs up’ from critics.

Shakti Kapoor admitted that times are different now and his children won’t get scripts similar to the ones he got in the 80’s and 90’s. He noted the evolution of roles and how characters are now being fleshed out. “When I started off in films, there were different roles etched out for a comedian, a vamp, a villain and the leads. Today, a hero could be the villain, the heroine can be doing an item number and the villain sometimes turns out to be the good guy in the end. So, the lines are blurring.”