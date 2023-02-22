Shakti Kapoor grooves to daughter Shraddha Kapoor’s latest song Show Me The Thumka; Tiger Shroff calls him ‘legend’

Actor Shraddha Kapoor on Wednesday posted a fun video with her father, actor Shakti Kapoor. In the video, Shakti is seen dancing on his daughter’s latest song “Show Me The Thumka”, as Shraddha records him with a child-like glee on her face.

“Show Me The Thumka” is the latest track from Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. In the video, the fun wedding song is seen playing on the television in the background as Shakti dances with full gusto. Then Shraddha says, “Baapu thumka laga rahe ho?”, to which Shakti replies, “Bachch Thumka lagaya nahi jata maara jaata hai!”. The father-daughter duo then enjoy the song together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

The video left many entertained, including celebrities. While Tiger Shroff commented, “Legend!”, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Soooo cute.” Krushna Shroff and Neil Nitin Mukesh also dropped emoticons on the video.

Shraddha’s fans also seemed excited to see Shakti Kapoor in the video. A user commented, “Grew up watching Mr Kapoor, what a legend. Watched Raja Babu last night his character Nandu was too funny.”

“Show Me The Thumka” is the third song from the film after “Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai” and “Tere Pyaar Mein”. The track is composed by Pritam and crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan & Shashwat Singh.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which will release on March 8, also stars popular stand-up comedian Anubhav Bassi.