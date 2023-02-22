scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

Shakti Kapoor grooves to daughter Shraddha Kapoor’s latest song Show Me The Thumka; Tiger Shroff calls him ‘legend’

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor featured in the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song Show Me The Thumka.

Shraddha KapoorShraddha Kapoor danced his heart out on Show Me The Thumka. (Photo: Instagram/shraddhakapoor)
Listen to this article
Shakti Kapoor grooves to daughter Shraddha Kapoor’s latest song Show Me The Thumka; Tiger Shroff calls him ‘legend’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Shraddha Kapoor on Wednesday posted a fun video with her father, actor Shakti Kapoor. In the video, Shakti is seen dancing on his daughter’s latest song “Show Me The Thumka”, as Shraddha records him with a child-like glee on her face.

“Show Me The Thumka” is the latest track from Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. In the video, the fun wedding song is seen playing on the television in the background as Shakti dances with full gusto. Then Shraddha says, “Baapu thumka laga rahe ho?”, to which Shakti replies, “Bachch Thumka lagaya nahi jata maara jaata hai!”. The father-daughter duo then enjoy the song together.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

 

The video left many entertained, including celebrities. While Tiger Shroff commented, “Legend!”, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Soooo cute.” Krushna Shroff and Neil Nitin Mukesh also dropped emoticons on the video.

Also Read |Ranbir Kapoor has a new fan in Manika Batra, table tennis player says ‘RK has my heart, fan of your fun traits’

Shraddha’s fans also seemed excited to see Shakti Kapoor in the video. A user commented, “Grew up watching Mr Kapoor, what a legend. Watched Raja Babu last night his character Nandu was too funny.”

“Show Me The Thumka” is the third song from the film after “Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai” and “Tere Pyaar Mein”. The track is composed by Pritam and crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan & Shashwat Singh.

Also Read
nick jonas malti marie
Nick Jonas got a cake for daughter Malti Marie on Valentine's Day but dro...
Sidharth Malhotra
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani clicked at Mumbai airport, f...
hera pheri
Inside photo from Hera Pheri 3 sets emerges online, Akshay Kumar poses wi...
pathaan box office
Pathaan box office collection Day 26: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer gives tough ...

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which will release on March 8, also stars popular stand-up comedian Anubhav Bassi.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-02-2023 at 18:21 IST
Next Story

If you are wondering whether eating fruits equals consuming sugar, Bhagyashree has the answer

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Agastya got 'painted in love' at the mehendi and haldi ceremony
When Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Agastya got ‘painted in love’ at the mehendi and haldi ceremony
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close