scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
COVID19

Shakti Kapoor’s funny Unlock 1.0 video goes viral

In a funny video shared on his Instagram account, Shakti Kapoor is seen carrying a plastic drum on his head.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 10, 2020 9:40:48 am
shakti kapoor, shakti kapoor video, shakti kapoor instagram Shakti Kapoor shared a funny video on Instagram. (Photo: Shakti Kapoor/Instagram)

Among many Bollywood celebrities who are stepping out of their houses in the wake of Unlock 1.0 is Shakti Kapoor.

In a funny video shared on his Instagram account, the 67-year-old actor is seen carrying a plastic drum on his head. As someone asks him where he is going, Kapoor replies, “Daaru lene jaa raha hoon (I am going to buy liquor).” To this, the person says, “poori society ke liye lekar aana (Bring it for the entire society).”

Also read | Unlock 1.0: Bollywood stars step out as lockdown eases

View this post on Instagram

I pray every one is safe and home ♥️

A post shared by Shakti Kapoor (@shaktikapoor) on

Earlier, Shakti Kapoor posted a video titled Mujhe Ghar Jaana Hai on social media where he talked about the plight of migrants in the country. After posting the video, he received many messages from people asking for help.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Celebrity social media photos: Hina Khan, Tiger Shroff, Mouni Roy and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 10: Latest News

Advertisement