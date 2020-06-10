Shakti Kapoor’s funny Unlock 1.0 video goes viral

Shakti Kapoor shared a funny video on Instagram. (Photo: Shakti Kapoor/Instagram) Shakti Kapoor shared a funny video on Instagram. (Photo: Shakti Kapoor/Instagram)

Among many Bollywood celebrities who are stepping out of their houses in the wake of Unlock 1.0 is Shakti Kapoor.

In a funny video shared on his Instagram account, the 67-year-old actor is seen carrying a plastic drum on his head. As someone asks him where he is going, Kapoor replies, “Daaru lene jaa raha hoon (I am going to buy liquor).” To this, the person says, “poori society ke liye lekar aana (Bring it for the entire society).”

Earlier, Shakti Kapoor posted a video titled Mujhe Ghar Jaana Hai on social media where he talked about the plight of migrants in the country. After posting the video, he received many messages from people asking for help.

