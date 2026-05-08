Shakti Kapoor dismisses death rumours: ‘Going to do a cyber complaint about it’

Shakti Kapoor has reacted strongly to the fake death news and assured his fans that he is 'healthy and happy.'

Veteran film actor Shakti Kapoor took to his social media on Thursday night and shared a video addressing the rumours about his death. He shared that he was absolutely healthy and would soon be reporting the matter to the cyber cell. Shakti was dressed in a purple vest when he shared this selfie video.

In the clip, he said, “Hello, everyone. My death news is all fake. I am healthy and happy. Please ignore it.” He added that he would be taking legal steps to address the matter and said, “I am going to do a cyber complaint about it, but this is not good.”