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Shakti Kapoor dismisses death rumours: ‘Going to do a cyber complaint about it’
On Thursday night, Shakti Kapoor took to Instagram to share a selfie video addressing the rumours of his death.
Veteran film actor Shakti Kapoor took to his social media on Thursday night and shared a video addressing the rumours about his death. He shared that he was absolutely healthy and would soon be reporting the matter to the cyber cell. Shakti was dressed in a purple vest when he shared this selfie video.
In the clip, he said, “Hello, everyone. My death news is all fake. I am healthy and happy. Please ignore it.” He added that he would be taking legal steps to address the matter and said, “I am going to do a cyber complaint about it, but this is not good.”
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Watch Shakti Kapoor’s clip here:
View this post on Instagram
Shakti Kapoor’s fans were obviously disturbed by the rumours and as soon as the veteran actor dismissed them, they took to the comments section to express relief. One of the fans said, “Legends never die.” Another fan wrote, “Tiger is alive. Long live.”
Shakti is known for playing comic and villainous roles in Hindi films across the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. He is still remembered for playing popular roles like Crime Master Gogo in Andaz Apna Apna, Nandu in Raja Babu. Some of his best known films include Chaalbaaz, Judwaa, Coolie No 1, among many others. He was last seen in the 2025 film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. He was also a part of Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam film L2: Empuraan.
Shakti has also been a participant on Bigg Boss, but left the show after a few bitter exchanges with host Salman Khan. He recently shared that things were cordial between them now. Salman and Shakti had been frequent collaborators in the 1990s but things went sour between them when in 2005, Shakti was involved in a sting operation that allegedly showed the actor asking for sexual favours.
Shakti is the father of popular Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor.
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