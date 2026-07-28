When Shakti Kapoor called Shraddha ‘stubborn, eccentric, moody’: ‘Dare not mess with her’

Shraddha Kapoor is among Bollywood’s biggest stars today, but long before Stree 2 cemented her position at the box office, her father Shakti Kapoor had offered a rare glimpse into her life away from the spotlight. In a 2014 interview, after Aashiqui 2 made her a household name, the veteran actor described Shraddha as “stubborn, eccentric and moody”, and recalled how Salman Khan offered her first film when she was just 16.

During the interview with Filmfare, Shakti revealed that Shraddha’s first brush with Bollywood came much earlier than most people know. According to him, Salman was so impressed after watching her perform in an English play in Boston that he offered her a film when she was just 16.

Shraddha Kapoor, however, chose to focus on her education instead. Three years later, she auditioned for Yash Raj Films during a vacation in Mumbai and landed a three-film deal with the banner. However, those films failed to make an impact before Aashiqui 2 transformed her career.

Looking back, Shakti Kapoor said he always believed his daughter was destined for bigger things.

He said, “Her innocence was palpable and touched the audience’s heart. She is so engaging that anyone can fall in love with her. I’m sure stardom will chase her.”

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‘You dare not mess with her’

Speaking about Shraddha Kapoor’s personality, Shakti Kapoor attributed her stubborn streak to the affection she received from her maternal grandparents, and aunts Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini Kolhapure.

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Shakti said, “She has largely been brought up by her maternal grandparents and was also looked after by her aunts Padmini and Tejaswini. She is their favourite and perhaps that’s why she is a little stubborn, eccentric and moody.”

Despite that, he said she was never difficult to handle—as long as no one upset her.

“You have to tolerate her tantrums but the good thing is that she can be cajoled easily. She is not a difficult girl but you dare not mess with her!”

The actor went on to explain how Shraddha reacted whenever she was angry. “If you happen to upset her, she locks herself in the room and stays inside for hours. Her moods can turn the house upside down! Even as a child she disliked loud and abusive people,” he said.

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‘She earns two pennies and spends eight’

Shakti Kapoor also talked about Shraddha Kapoor’s carefree attitude towards money. He joked that handling her finances wasn’t particularly difficult.

“Handling her finances is not difficult as she earns two pennies and spends eight.”

Calling her a spendthrift, he recalled one habit that always amused him. “For a Rs 70 hamburger, she gives a tip of Rs 100.”

According to Shakti, Shraddha never believed in bargaining and often had to be reminded about currency conversions while shopping abroad.

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He said, “Whenever she goes abroad, I have to painstakingly explain the currency and its value to her! Also, she doesn’t believe in bargaining.”

‘She is young and will have boyfriends’

When asked about Shraddha Kapoor’s relationships, Shakti Kapoor said he had never believed in imposing restrictions on his daughter.

The actor said, “We have not put any ban on Shraddha; we know as she is young and will have boyfriends. But I caution her, ‘Don’t cheat anyone and don’t get cheated either!'”

He also dismissed rumours linking Shraddha with her co-stars.

“Earlier, she was linked to Aditya Roy Kapoor and now she is being linked with Varun Dhawan. We can understand the difference between rumours and truth.”

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Recalling his own love story with wife Shivangi Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor said he could never tell his daughter whom she should marry.

“I eloped and got married to Shivangi. So how can I ask Shraddha to marry according to my wishes?”

He added that he had no preference whether his future son-in-law belonged to the film industry or any other profession.

Shraddha Kapoor fiercely defended her Shakti Kapoor

Shakti Kapoor also revealed that Shraddha Kapoor was deeply affected whenever gossip surrounded him.

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He said, “Shraddha, at times, gets irritated when she reads gossip or hears controversies related to me. Though she’d say, ‘Papa don’t worry about this crap!’ she’d be hurt within.”

The actor recalled that she even got into fights at school while defending him. “When her classmates said anything nasty about me, she’d hit back hard and end up in a huge fight.”

Today, he said, their roles have reversed.

“Now, when I hear anything controversial about her, I reassure her, ‘Beta, I understand and I am not disturbed!'”

More than a decade after this interview, Shakti Kapoor’s prediction that “stardom will chase her” has proved remarkably accurate. Following Aashiqui 2, Shraddha has delivered hits such as Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and the blockbuster Stree 2, establishing herself as one of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars.