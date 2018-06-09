Shakti Kapoor: We don’t see anyone playing a dedicated role of a villain in modern movies

Shakti Kapoor talks about villains in modern cinema. Shakti Kapoor talks about villains in modern cinema.

Actor Shakti Kapoor says villains are disappearing from modern cinema. The actor, who has portrayed several negative characters, expressed his thoughts when he became part of the TV show, High Fever… Dance ka Naya Tevar, with Gulshan Grover.

“Bollywood has always been adamant on creating a unique experience for a villain’s character, but a romantic sequence by a villain can only happen in the modern times,” Shakti said. “As the trend is changing, and the villains are disappearing in this modern cinema, an actor has to be very versatile and good with every role,” he added.

Agreeing with his thoughts Gulshan said: “Cinema has taken action to a whole new level, we don’t see anyone playing a dedicated role of a villain in modern movies. So, keeping the changing trend in mind, the actors have to be good and engrossed in all the roles.”

Shakti Kapoor has done over 700 Hindi films and is known for his villainous and comic roles. He is best known for his iconic roles in Rocky, Qurbani, Himmatwala, Hero, Raja Babu and Andaz Apna Apna. Though he rarely bagged any lead roles, his characters in all the movies made a mark. His recent project High Fever… Dance ka Naya Tevar is a dance reality show where participants pair up to compete in front of a panel of judges to win the title.

