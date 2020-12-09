Shakeela teaser: Richa Chadha stuns as Shakeela

Richa Chadha plays the titular role in Shakeela.

The teaser of Shakeela, the biopic of ’90s adult star Shakeela, is out. Bollywood actor Richa Chadha plays the titular role in the film which promises to be a rollicking affair.

The teaser starts with a voiceover describing the power of Shakeela, who was sought after by distributors and exhibitors in the late 1990s and 2000s when film business down South suffered.

“Today, once again cinema halls are empty, and she is being called,” the narrator says, referring to Shakeela’s release this Christmas, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While Shakeela’s rise to stardom dominates the teaser, there’s also a glimpse of the resistance she faced from society due to her work.

Richa Chadha termed the story of Shakeela as unique and universal.

“I am happy that the film is releasing. Hopefully, it will bring some laughter and entertainment into the lives of people, and this depressing year will end on a happier note. Shakeela’s story is unlike any other, and yet it’s universal. She is very well known down south, and it will be interesting to see how it will be received here. She did rule the roost for many years, providing steady business to cinema halls in times of crisis. It was also great to reunite with Pankaj ji (Tripathi),” Richa said in a statement.

Shakeela is written and directed by Indrajit Lankesh. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Malayalam actor Rajeev Pillai.

