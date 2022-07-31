scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan director Siddharth Anand: ‘What the audience thinks and feels is of utmost importance…’

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan will release next year. The movie has been helmed by Siddharth Anand.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 31, 2022 2:26:10 pm
srkPathaan is all set to release in January 2023. (Photo Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)

While Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return with his action-thriller Pathaan, director Siddharth Anand has said in a new statement that he is living and breathing Pathaan every moment of his life as he wants to give audiences a spectacular experience. 

Talking to ETimes, Siddharth revealed that the team is fortunate for the response they have received for  Shah Rukh Khan’s first look and also for Deepika Padukone’s  glimpse of her character. “What the audience thinks and feels is of utmost importance to us all and we are happy that ‘Pathaan’ has started off on such a strong note with them,” he added. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan’s raw look from the film went viral the moment it was released and Siddharth said that he is thrilled with the positive response they have received to every asset of the film that they have launched so far.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Talking about Deepika’s character, the director told IANS, “Deepika Padukone is a massive, massive star (I have to say it twice) and her presence in Pathaan makes our film even more exciting and grand. No one has yet seen her look in Pathaan and we are thrilled to present a glimpse of her in our action spectacle. Deepika has a fierce role that will blow everyone’s mind.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small thingsPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small things
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called ‘Rashtrapati&#...Premium
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called ‘Rashtrapati&#...

Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham, is all set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

