Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan director Siddharth Anand: ‘What the audience thinks and feels is of utmost importance…’

While Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return with his action-thriller Pathaan, director Siddharth Anand has said in a new statement that he is living and breathing Pathaan every moment of his life as he wants to give audiences a spectacular experience.

Talking to ETimes, Siddharth revealed that the team is fortunate for the response they have received for Shah Rukh Khan’s first look and also for Deepika Padukone’s glimpse of her character. “What the audience thinks and feels is of utmost importance to us all and we are happy that ‘Pathaan’ has started off on such a strong note with them,” he added.

Shah Rukh Khan’s raw look from the film went viral the moment it was released and Siddharth said that he is thrilled with the positive response they have received to every asset of the film that they have launched so far.

Talking about Deepika’s character, the director told IANS, “Deepika Padukone is a massive, massive star (I have to say it twice) and her presence in Pathaan makes our film even more exciting and grand. No one has yet seen her look in Pathaan and we are thrilled to present a glimpse of her in our action spectacle. Deepika has a fierce role that will blow everyone’s mind.”

Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham, is all set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.