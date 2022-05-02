Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput goes skydiving in Dubai: ‘Zindagi na milegi dobara’

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor is on a girls’ trip to Dubai with two of her best friends. Mira and her buddies are truly living it up, from spa days to scrumptious food. Sunday was reserved for adventure as Mira tried skydiving with her friends. A day later, she shared photos from the experience, which she captioned as her ‘Zindagi milegi na dobara’ moment.

“Ticked this one off my bucket list! Yesssssss,” she concluding. Mira’s post received several reactions. Ishaan Khatter, who was among the first to comment on the post, wrote, “Noooo wayyyyyyy.” Ishaan is currently in New York. He also treated his fans to a few photos from his trip.

Mira headed for a vacation after the release of Shahid’s Jersey. The film was a remake of Telugu movie with the same title. Earlier, in an interview PTI, Shahid said the story of Jersey had “the same kind of emotional depth that the love story of Kabir Singh had.”

“Kabir Singh was a modern aggressive version of Devdas, actually. It is a man who destroys himself out of love for someone…The only difference is that man is reactive, and aggressive. (But) Arjun is a family man.

“I could very much relate to Arjun, I am a family man, and I have been married for seven years. I understand what comes with marriage, in terms of relationships, responsibilities, how it changes you from being a boy to a man. All your priorities and considerations get driven by the larger unit, you don’t feel like an individual,” the actor said.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “Shahid Kapoor film is sincere but lacklustre.”