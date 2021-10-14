Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor is ‘Sun Kissed’ in Maldives, see photo

Shahid Kapoor and family are holidaying in Maldives. The actor and his wife Mira Kapoor have been sharing pictures of themselves from the island nation.

Shahid posted a shirtless picture of himself, and it got a lot of love from fans of the actor. While many commented on the photo with the fire emoji, some couldn’t stop themselves from appreciating Shahid’s chiselled body. A fan wrote, “This is heaven 😍🔥”. Another commented, “Omg 🔥.” Shahid also posted a photo of the beach.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor shared photos of herself in a bikini on her Instagram story with a sticker that read, “Sun Kissed”. She also flaunted her tanned skin in another click. She captioned the photo, “Till the tan is flattering 🤳🏼”

On Tuesday, Shahid and Mira were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their kids Zain and Misha. Shahid carried his son Zaid while Mira held daughter Misha’s hand.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is awaiting the release of his film Jersey. It is scheduled to hit theatres on December 31. The movie chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to the stadium in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.

Shahid is also set to make his digital debut with an Amazon Prime Video series, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.