Shahid Kapoor’s mom Neelima Azeem slams ‘toxic’ narratives over 3 failed marriages: ‘I don’t even drink’

Actor Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s mother, and actress Neelima Azeem, has always been very vocal about her personal life. Recently, in an interview with Zoom TV, Neelima also spoke about facing judgments for her failed marriages. Neelima has been married thrice – first with Pankaj Kapur, then with Rajesh Khatter, and her third marriage was with Ustaad Raza Ali Khan. While Neelima has moved on with her life, accepting that of late she has learnt to accept herself, the social media scrutiny still bothers her. In her latest interview, she opened up about the statements she sees about her personal life on social media.

Neelima Azeem on judgments about her failed marriages

In a recent interview, Neelima Azeem spoke about the toxicity on social media and said, “Just the other day, someone commented that ‘sharaab pee kar kya haal ho gaya hai (see what condition she is in due to drinking)’. I don’t even drink. Social media makes statements without any truth.”

DISCLAIMER: This article contains personal reflections on emotional distress and unverified social media claims regarding personal conduct. While it primarily serves as entertainment coverage, it addresses sensitive themes of social scrutiny and mental resilience.

Reacting to being blamed for her failed marriages, Neelima added, “I married very simple men who had no money, but who I thought were great people and very talented. I never married for material or riches. I never sought a relationship in my life where they would build my career for me or invest money into my businesses; this is not my way of life. I did whatever I could in my capacity, I did theater, TV, I have hosted, danced, as an actress, I have 27 best actress awards, I have worked with the finest actors, I never talked about it or blew my own trumpet.”

Also Read: Neelima Azeem opens up on divorce with Pankaj Kapur when Shahid Kapoor was just 3: ‘It was years of distance between us…’

She, however, believes that if she doesn’t tell her side of the story, she will be defamed. “But now I feel I have come to a place where I must speak because if you don’t tell your truth, people suppress your voice, change your facts. As time passes, you realize that you are being defamed. What’s sad is that another woman is doing it. How do women do this to each other? I didn’t want to end my marriage, but when things happen, there is a reason. It’s very easy to blame the person,” Neelima Azeem added.

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Neelima Azeem on her past marriages

In December last year, Neelima Azeem spoke about her marriage with Pankaj Kapur in an interview with Vickey Lalwani. She had said, “I separated from Pankaj Kapur when Shahid was three, when I was a very young girl. I have stopped overanalyzing and intellectualizing things, but introspection is always there to evolve. As you grow older, there are quite a few moments when you reflect on things. Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be; nobody gets married to separate, they get married to stay together forever. Maybe we were very different people, and also marriage is not about what anybody did or what happened, it’s about where you are in your mind or which phase you are in, in your life. If that vibration doesn’t have the same frequency, it doesn’t sit well.”

In 2021, during an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Neelima spoke about her marriage to Rajesh Khatter and said, “The second marriage would have lasted if certain things hadn’t happened, which were difficult to encounter… It was difficult; it was an impossible feat. I think it would have worked out if there had been more control, more logic, and sense in it. But it went, it flew out. And it happens in Bombay with all the struggle and with all the pressures, sometimes people succumb to it. But I can get up and start walking again, and I have these lovely boys in my life, my sons (Shahid and Ishaan), who were a great inspiration for me and a source of so much happiness and encouragement.”

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Neelima Azim on her past mistakes

In her recent interview, Neelima Azeem also went on to reflect upon some past mistakes and said that she has learnt to accept and love herself. “I love myself the most besides my kids. I have never been tough on myself; I have been made to feel ashamed. I fought against it, and finally caved in. If I made mistakes in my life, I didn’t make them consciously, I didn’t do them to harm anybody, I slipped up, and you cannot be beating somebody up for life for that. Who is perfect?”

Disclaimer: This content features personal perspectives on emotional challenges and social media claims that have not been independently verified. It is intended for informational and entertainment purposes and does not constitute professional psychological or life advice.