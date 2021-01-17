Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey will release on November 5

Shahid Kapoor-starrer upcoming sports drama, Jersey, will release in cinema halls on November 5. Shahid, who will be seen playing a cricketer in the film, announced the release date on Sunday in an Instagram post.

“JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM…,” Shahid wrote alongside a still of him from the film.

Also starring Mrunal Thakur, Jersey is the Hindi adaptation of the 2019 hit Telugu film of the same name. The original film starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath as the primary characters, which have been reprised by Shahid and Mrunal in the remake. Gowtum Tinnanuri, who directed the Nani-starrer, has also helmed the adaptation.

Jersey follows the story of Arjun, a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the sport in his late 30s. The upcoming film also features Shahid’s actor father Pankaj Kapur.

