‘He froze’: Shahid Kapoor’s green-haired Udta Punjab look shocked his father-in-law

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Ishaan Khatter graced the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. While Ishaan spoke candidly about his equation with Shahid and Mira, the couple opened up about their relationship. Recalling their first meeting, Mira revealed that they spoke for seven hours, while Shahid shared how his green-haired look for Udta Punjab left his father-in-law shocked.

Revisiting her first meeting with Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput shared, “He is very good company. After 2-3 hours, he asked me to take out my phone and take a picture of his shoes. I thought how weird. We were meeting for the first time, and he wanted me to take a photo of his shoes. I thought there must be some reason. I clicked a photo, then he asked me to switch on the flash. I did that. I showed him the picture, asking what was so great about it. He said his shoes glowed in the dark. I kept wondering what was so great about it.”

Also Read: Mira Rajput dismisses third pregnancy rumours, Kareena Kapoor says she’s ‘wannabe Bollywood wife’

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Shahid added, “When we met for the first time, Mira was 20, and I was 34. When we sat down together, I kept thinking if our wavelengths would ever match. After that, seven hours passed by, and we didn’t realise. And the story behind the shoes was, its 10-11 years back when paparazzi culture had just started. We would get very stressed when one of them spotted us. Those shoes absorbed all the light if they used flash, so the entire picture was dark. Only the shoes were seen. I forgot she had no connection to films and wouldn’t get it, and I kept flaunting those shoes.”

Shahid Kapoor recalls father-in-law froze seeing him in Udta Punjab look

Shahid Kapoor also recalled an amusing incident from their courtship, revealing how his green hair for Udta Punjab shocked Mira Rajput’s father when he first visited her home. “When we first met, I was doing Udta Punjab. The first time I went to Delhi to see her house, her father opened the door. I had green hair. When my father-in-law opened the door, he froze for a while, looking at me. He is a very disciplined man, an engineer, an IITian, and an absolutely amazing human being. When he saw me in Tommy Singh’s look, he froze and wondered if he was giving his daughter to me. I will never forget his expression,” Shahid shared.

He also recalled how a newly married Mira Rajput reacted to his performance in Udta Punjab. Shahid said, “When we finished Udta Punjab, they called us to the edit room to see the film. We were newly married. Mira accompanied me, and she was sitting beside me. After the film ended, she was sitting on the other end of the sofa. She was very stressed seeing that character and wondered who she had married.” When Kapil Sharma joked about what would have happened if Mira had seen Kabir Singh, Shahid replied, “She was the one who convinced me to do Kabir Singh.”

Mira added, “Before we got married, I had seen 3-4 of his films. I had seen and loved Chup Chup Ke, and Jab We Met is one of my favorites. I saw Haider 2-3 weeks before I met him, and my parents knew the context – that we were going to meet, so they got scared.”

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Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015, and they welcomed their first daughter, Misha, in 2016. Their son Zayn was born in 2018.