Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu enjoy boys’ bike trip in Europe. See pics

Actor Shahid Kapoor, his brother Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu are on a bike trip in Europe. They shared pictures from the boys’ trip on their respective social media platforms. The are in Europe for the Euro Biking Trip 2022.

On Tuesday, Kunal Kemmu shared a photo featuring him with Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and blogger Suved Lohia. In an Instagram post, Suved has shared the group is currently in France’s Nice for Euro Biking Trip 2022.

Sharing a picture from what seems like an airport, Kunal wrote, “Let’s go bwoys and girl 😉😎.” In the photo, Ishaan, Shahid, Kunal, Suved and their friends are seen posing with their baggage. On this picture, Kunal’s sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan (sister of Soha Ali Khan) commented, “Safe n super travels”

In the photos, the boys’ gang is seen wearing bikers’ outfits and handling biking accessories. They are posing for the camera against a scenic background in Europe.

On the work front, Shahid’s Jersey recently released, but failed to perform at the box office. However, his performance was appreciated. He will next be seen Amazon Prime Video series Farzi, directed by Raj and DK. Kunal was last seen in 2020 film Lootcase. He will be seen next in Kanjoos Makkhichoos, Malang 2 and Zee5’s show Abhay. Ishaan, on the other hand, will be seen next in Pippa, based on the book, The Burning Chaffees, by war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.