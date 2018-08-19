Shahid Kapoor wishes Priyanka Chopra on her engagement: Marriage is a beautiful thing

There were also reports that Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra were dating at one point of time and then called it off because of compatibility issues. There were also reports that Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra were dating at one point of time and then called it off because of compatibility issues.

Bollywood’s ‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra got engaged to American singer and songwriter Nick Jonas in Mumbai on Saturday. The ceremony was quite traditional and the couple was dressed in Indian attire. Many of PeeCee’s close friends from the film industry were invited for the ceremony. It was all a hush hush affair until both Nick and Priyanka made it official by sharing their roka pictures on their respective social media platforms.

While many from the film fraternity congratulated the two actors on social media, Priyanka’s former co-star Shahid Kapooor also sent his wishes while promoting his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu yesterday. Shahid and Priyanka have worked in films like Kaminey and Teri Meri Kahaani.

In interaction with the media he said, “Many, many congratulations to Priyanka and Nick. Marriage is a beautiful thing, I can say that from my experience and I wish her all the best.”

Shahid and Priyanka have been a fairly successful on-screen pair. There were also reports that the two of them were dating at one point of time and then called it off because of compatibility issues. However, both have moved out of that phase and are happy in their lives. Shahid has found love in his wife Mira Kapoor who is pregnant with their second child.

Shahid and Priyanka, both have been very successful actors. Shahid is busy promoting his film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, directed by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shee Narayan Singh. While PeeCee is now shooting for The Sky is Blue along with Farhan Akhtar, which is being directed by Shonali Bose.

Priyanka and Nick will reportedly marry in October this year, in Los Angeles.

