Inside Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput’s new home with a stunning sea view, see all photos here

It seems Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput are getting ready to move into their new apartment with a great view of the sea and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The actor, his wife and brother Ishaan Khatter appeared to have spent some time at their new home and shared a slew of photos and selfies.

Shahid shared a photo of his wife as she stood in front of a window. The stunning view of the sea formed the backdrop of the photo. Shahid captioned it as, “Wake up @mira.kapoor.” Mira also posted the photo and wrote, “Ways to say good morning.”

Earlier, Ishaan and Shahid shared many selfies from the new house. While Ishaan Khatter shared a ‘sun-skaari’ selfie with ‘bade bhaiya’ Shahid, Shahid Kapoor spoke of the ‘fresh air’ as he shared the views from his new residence.

Sharing one of the photos, Shahid wrote, “Never enjoyed fresh air so much …. Life…We always tend to love most what we have lost.” Shahid shared one video which had the song “Hawayein” from the film Jab Harry Met Sejal playing in the background.

Shahid also shared a video on his Instagram story where brother Ishaan can be heard asking him ”Where are we, ” and Shahid replies, “Hawa me hain, view dekh view, ” and gave a sneak peek of the apartment.

See all photos and videos of Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor:

(Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

(Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram)

Shahid and Mira bought the new house in 2018 in a building called Three Sixty West. They have a home in Juhu where Shahid and Mira live with their two kids, Misha and Zayn. Shahid had also spoke about his home in an interview to DNA. “I have bought a new home in Central Mumbai. It will be a year-and-a-half, perhaps even two, before we do the interiors and move in there. The new home that Mira and I have booked has a garden and other amenities like a gymnasium, etc. Today, our requirement is having a safe place for Misha where she can play with others. We want her to be with kids of her age because that’s how she will have a regular childhood,” he had said.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Jersey, a remake of a hit Telugu film. Jersey is the official adaptation of Nani’s 2019 sports drama film of the same name. Director Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the original, has also directed the remake. Jersey remake also stars Mrunal Thakur and Shahid’s actor father Pankaj Kapur, and is expected to arrive in theatres on November 5.