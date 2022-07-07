scorecardresearch
Shahid Kapoor calls wife Mira Kapoor ‘legend, survivor’ for making it through ‘seven hard long years’ with him. See photo

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor tied the knot on July 2015 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram, Haryana. They became parents for the first time in 2016 and were blessed with a daughter.

July 7, 2022
shahid kapoor wedding anniversaryShahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor got married in 2015. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his seventh wedding anniversary with his wife Mira Kapoor on Thursday. On the special occasion, the actor took to social media to wish Mira with an adorable picture and a quirky caption. Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram, Haryana.

Sharing a picture of himself with Mira, Shahid called her a ‘legend’ for making it through the “seven hard long years”. He wrote on Instagram, “7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You a survivor. You a LEGEND .. 🎂😚🤪.” The photo posted by Shahid seems to be from the couple’s latest vacation to Italy and Switzerland.

Also read |Shahid Kapoor says he takes ‘permission’ from wife Mira Kapoor to spend money: ‘I’m a family man now’

Mira also wished Shahid on social media with a romantic photo. She shared the picture with the caption, “The love of my life. Happy 7 baby ❤️ I love you beyond the itch and back 💋 @shahidkapoor.” Many fans of the actor wished him too and showered the couple with love. One of them commented, “Happy anniversary 🥳🥳🥳 😍 both 💞🎉 of u love birds.” Another wrote, “Happy anniversary guys… Stay blessed.. Always.. And be in love and frds forever.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Shahid and Mira met through their families in 2014. The two talked for almost seven hours on their first meeting. But when Shahid had reached for the meeting, he was scared if they would last for even 15 minutes. In an interview with Vogue, he had said, “The only thought going through my mind was, ‘Here we are, sitting in this room on these two big sofas with nobody else around.. Are we even going to last 15 minutes?'”

Also read |Shahid Kapoor says he met Mira Rajput ‘all of 10 times’ before their arranged marriage: ‘Yeh kaise ho gaya?’

However, things worked in the couple’s favour, and they eventually got married in 2015. They became parents for the first time in 2016 and were blessed with a daughter. They became parents for the second time with the birth of their son Zain in 2018.

