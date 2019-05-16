Shahid Kapoor unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Shahid Kapoor on Thursday unveiled his wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum in Singapore. The statue bears an uncanny resemblance to the actor.

Shahid shared two photos on his Instagram story. With one of the pictures, the actor, who loves his hair, wrote, “Baal sambhal munna.”

See Shahid Kapoor’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds museum:

Here are some more photos from the launch event:

Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput was also seen posing with her husband and his wax statue. Sharing the picture, Mira wrote, “Taking mine home but left one for you Madam ⭐”

Shahid had earlier shared a picture of himself holding a plastic eyeball and wrote along, “7 days from now, I will be unveiling my first & only wax figure at @MTsSingapore ! Stay Tuned! #shahidkapoor #MadametussaudsSG #MTSG #ShahidMTSG.”

Madame Tussauds SG’s Twitter page also shared another photo of the actor and wrote, “Did you know that more than 200 measurements were taken during sitting to ensure the portrayal? Do not forget to join our once-in-a-lifetime contest, meeting Shahid Kapoor in person, which ends today!”

See photo from Shahid Kapoor’s wax statue making sessions:

Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat co-star Deepika Padukone had recently unveiled her statue at the museum.

Other stars like Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan also have their wax statue installed at the museum.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Kabir Singh on June 21