Shahid Kapoor was told to not do Jersey after Kabir Singh: ‘But this subject just stayed with me’

Going into Jersey, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was well aware that the people around were not too keen on him doing another remake. Shahid had earlier struck gold with Kabir Singh, which was the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, and when he was presented with Jersey, which starred Nani in the Telugu version, he was told that he should stay away from the project.

Shahid shared with Bollywood Hungama that he is usually “very instinctive” about his films. “Everybody, after Kabir Singh told me I should not do this film. I went out asking a lot of people because I never had a success of that size. So I didn’t know now what to do,” he shared.

He added, “I asked people around and everybody thought I shouldn’t do something similar, where I’m playing maybe a college guy, or, I’m playing a lover boy, or I’m playing an action film, or I’m playing an aggressive character.”

Shahid shared that he first watched Jersey a week before the release of Kabir Singh and was “very moved by this subject.” “Everybody for three months told me that this is not the right subject for you, and I really looked. I looked for something else because I felt maybe everybody’s right. But I didn’t like anything. This subject just stayed with me,” he shared.

Shahid acknowledges that did not want to do back-to-back remakes. “I’ve done over 30 films now and I’ve done a lot of original work, so it’s not something you want to do. It’s not ideal because doing the remake somewhere you know that it’s a remake; it’s not original as such, although you have to make it yours and you have to make it fresh. You have to find a new version of the same story, which is what we did with Kabir Singh also,” shared the 40-year-old actor.

Directed by National Award winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey releases in theatres on December 31.