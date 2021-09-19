Shahid Kapoor waits for wife Mira Rajput to play ‘Bekhayali’ on piano. Watch video

Mira Kapoor continues to give a sneak peek into her personal life through her Instagram account. On Sunday, she revealed a lesser known side to her personality – that of a pianist. In a video she shared on Instagram, Mira is seen devotedly playing a piano as Shahid Kapoor waits for her to finish.

Mira informed through the caption that her husband was waiting for her to play “Bekhayali” from his film Kabir Singh.

“Did you know I play the piano? Well, I did till my Trinity Grade 3 exams. I was able to play a song by hearing it when I was 3. Now, I think I am going to resume my lessons. This is one of the pieces I remember. Husband photobomb. He waited till I played Bekhayali too,” she wrote over the video.

“I can play the piano! We’ll I’m out of practise, but I can read music, play my scales and play by ear. I can’t wait to get back to playing! I hated my lessons so much, probably because they were geared towards examinations but now I regret giving them up. Anytime I see a piano I can’t help but sit down and start playing.,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

As soon as she posted the video, her fans and followers showered praises on her. “You are so talented,” read one of the comments, while another user mentioned, “Impressive.” Fans also poured love for Shahid, who was patiently standing next to Mira waiting for her to finish her piece.