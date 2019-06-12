Shahid Kapoor: Unfortunately, I couldn’t make time to do Rang De Basanti

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are on a promotional spree for their upcoming release Kabir Singh. The duo recently descended on Neha Dhupia’s chat show BFFs With Vogue. On the show, Shahid got candid and shared why he didn’t attend Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s marriage and was present at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Mumbai reception. The actor also revealed how he regrets not being able to make time for Rang De Basanti.

During a conversation with Neha on the Colors Infinity show, Shahid shared that Priyanka invited him to her reception in Mumbai. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the actor also said he doesn’t remember if Saif and Kareena invited him to their marriage. “About Kareena, I don’t remember, it was a while ago. I don’t think I was invited.”

Further, in the conversation, the 38-year-old actor mentioned he was offered the role played by actor Siddharth in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti but he could not do it. “I regret not doing the film. They wanted me to play the role of Siddharth. I cried while reading the script and loved it, but unfortunately couldn’t make time for it,” Shahid Kapoor shared.

In a teaser of the show, we can see Shahid and Kiara indulging in fun banter with Neha Dhupia. On being asked, who is better in sexting between him and wife Mira Rajput, Shahid promptly takes his name.

Kabir Singh, a remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, is scheduled to hit the screens on June 21.