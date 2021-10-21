scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 21, 2021
MUST READ

Shahid Kapoor to play a paratrooper in ‘action extravaganza’ Bull

Bull is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. It will go on floors in 2022.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 21, 2021 1:35:14 pm
shahid kapoorShahid Kapoor is excited to play a paratrooper in Bull. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

Actor Shahid Kapoor and producer Bhushan Kumar are joining hands once again for a film titled Bull. Pitched as an all-out actioner, Bull will be helmed by debutant director Aditya Nimbalkar, who is said to have worked extensively with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.

Shahid said in a statement that he is excited about playing a paratrooper in Bull. Commenting that the film is inspired by the real-life events of Brigadier Bulsara, the actor shared, “BULL is a full-blown action film inspired by real events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. It is a privilege to play a paratrooper who leads his boys through a historic and selfless mission that has now become iconic for its precision and bravado. The opportunity to play a paratrooper is exhilarating and truly an honour.”

Also Read |Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput pose for the perfect Maldives selfie

Meanwhile, T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar is glad that he is getting to collaborate with Shahid Kapoor again after the success of the polarising Kabir Singh. “We’re all set to bring the audience an action extravaganza with our second collaboration with Shahid after Kabir Singh. I am elated that my association with Amar Butala and Garima Mehta could hold the key to great cinema,” Kumar said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The film is jointly produced by Kumar, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. Its screenplay has been penned by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh.

Bull will go on floors next year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon: 14 celebrity photos you just can’t miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 21: Latest News

Advertisement
X