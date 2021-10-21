Shahid Kapoor to play a paratrooper in ‘action extravaganza’ Bull

Actor Shahid Kapoor and producer Bhushan Kumar are joining hands once again for a film titled Bull. Pitched as an all-out actioner, Bull will be helmed by debutant director Aditya Nimbalkar, who is said to have worked extensively with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.

Shahid said in a statement that he is excited about playing a paratrooper in Bull. Commenting that the film is inspired by the real-life events of Brigadier Bulsara, the actor shared, “BULL is a full-blown action film inspired by real events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. It is a privilege to play a paratrooper who leads his boys through a historic and selfless mission that has now become iconic for its precision and bravado. The opportunity to play a paratrooper is exhilarating and truly an honour.”

Meanwhile, T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar is glad that he is getting to collaborate with Shahid Kapoor again after the success of the polarising Kabir Singh. “We’re all set to bring the audience an action extravaganza with our second collaboration with Shahid after Kabir Singh. I am elated that my association with Amar Butala and Garima Mehta could hold the key to great cinema,” Kumar said.

The film is jointly produced by Kumar, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. Its screenplay has been penned by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh.

Bull will go on floors next year.