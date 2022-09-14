Shahid Kapoor teases Mira Rajput in new video, says she’s going to cut his salary. Watch

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput gave fans a glimpse of their fun-filled banter with each other while shooting an ad together. Shahid took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot.

In the video, Shahid said, “Something seems off… what’s my line”. Next, he was sitting next to Mira, with her portable fan. He continued, “Madam ka fan. Madam ko sweating nahi hota hai lekin phir bhi thoda cooling chahiye. Madam ka baal wrong side mai udraha hai, aab Madam mera paisa kaat degi. (This is Madam’s fan. Madam doesn’t sweat but she needs it for cooling. Madam will cut my salary as her hair is flying in wrong direction),” while Mira laughed at his commentary.

Sharing the clip, Shahid wrote, “Partners-in-crime!” and Mira reacted by saying, “You’re my fan.”

While Kriti Sanon reacted to the video with a laughter emoji, a fan wrote in the comments, “Soooo cuteeee😍😍😍😍🥺🥺🥺🧿🧿🧿💞💞💞💞💞💞🥰🥰🥰.” Another fan wrote, “U both are sooo cute😂🙌❤️.”

Shahid and Mira also posted the ad clip and fans showed love for the couple.

Recently, Shahid celebrated Mira’s birthday on September 7. The doting husband had also dropped a video of her birthday bash.

Shahid was last seen in the film Jersey, which tanked at the box office. He will soon make his digital debut in a series directed by Raj and DK. He will also star in director Ali Abbas Zafar’s new film.