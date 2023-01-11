Shahid Kapoor takes on ‘Farzi’ Shahid Kapoor and interrupts trailer shoot: ‘Asli trailer aane waala hai’

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Wednesday announced the trailer release date of his OTT debut show Farzi with a quirky video. The Amazon Prime Video show is directed by Raj & DK, who had also helmed the hit The Family Man series for the streamer.

The announcement video features a lookalike of Shahid Kapoor shooting for an over-the-top trailer of Farzi, mounted like an 80s Hindi film actioner, with tacky VFX and hilarious action shots.

The fake shoot, however, is interrupted when Shahid walks in on the set and confronts the doppelganger, who is hanging from a harness with a green screen behind him.

“This is how you are shooting the trailer? This trailer is fake, this Shahid is also fake. My show is fake– I mean, my show is real, it is called ‘Farzi’, which means fake. The trailer is coming soon,” Shahid informs the viewers as the screen later cuts to the release date: ‘Asli trailer January 13.’

Farzi also stars South star Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra and Bhuvan Arora. Earlier, the first look of Shahid was shared with the description, “An artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menaces in a fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller.”

Spanning eight episodes, Farzi is described as a fast-paced, edgy crime thriller, with Raj & DK’s trademark humour, stitched around a clever underdog street artist’s pursuit to con the system that favours the rich.

Raj and DK had earlier said in a statement that a “lot of sweat and tears” have gone into making Farzi. “After The Family Man we challenged ourselves to come up with yet another exciting, unique world. We can’t wait for everyone to watch this series that’ll be out on Prime on February 10th,” the duo had said in a joint statement.