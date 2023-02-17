Shahid Kapoor joins fans celebrating Jab We Met in theatres, watches them dance to Mauja Hi Mauja

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor surprised his fans when he gatecrashed the screening of the film, Jab We Met. He was greeted with cheers and applause as he made his way into the theatre. Shahid’s unexpected appearance at the screening created a lot of buzz on social media, with fans calling it a ‘special.’

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, PVR Cinemas hosted a specially curated ‘Valentine’s Day Film Festival’ across 25 cities in India. Films like Titanic, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Tamasha, Jab We Met and Ticket to Paradise, among others, were re-released in theatres. Shahid shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Jab We Met 16 years later”.

Fans on the internet said that it was a great way to celebrate the film’s success after all these years and called it ‘surreal.’ One of the fans wrote, “Shahid Kapoor paying a visit to a theatre where people are watching Jab We Met is the stuff that dreams are made of. Imagine loving a character for 16 years and they just pop up in front of your eyes the exact moment when you’re watching the film. Surreal.”

Another said, “Still can’t comprehend wtf just happened but never thought this would happen. This guy just made jab we met more special for me.”

I JUST MET SHAHID KAPOOR !!

Last day last show of jab we met, and during mauja hei mauja, he just entered the theater to meet us😭😭😭

Still can’t comprehend wtf just happened but never thought this would happen😭✨️

This guy just made jab we met more special for me💝😭 pic.twitter.com/6QR72qd0IZ — cry your heart out💖🏳️‍🌈 (@shubhangiojha16) February 16, 2023

Also starring Kareena Kapoor, Jab We Met is a romantic-comedy which was released in 2007. The film was a success at the box-office and is still remembered and loved by their fans. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the story, performances and the soulful music are still a hit among the fans.

Shahid recently reacted to fans celebrating and dancing in the theatres while watching the film. He replied to a fan who posted a video of a jam packed movie theatre and said, “Too special.” According to reports, Shahid surprised his fans in the theatres after attending Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada screening.