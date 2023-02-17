scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor joins fans celebrating Jab We Met in theatres, watches them dance to Mauja Hi Mauja

Jab We Met remains among the most appreciated of Shahid Kapoor's films.

shahid kapoorShahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's Jab We Met was released in theatres in 2007.
Listen to this article
Shahid Kapoor joins fans celebrating Jab We Met in theatres, watches them dance to Mauja Hi Mauja
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor surprised his fans when he gatecrashed the screening of the film, Jab We Met. He was greeted with cheers and applause as he made his way into the theatre. Shahid’s unexpected appearance at the screening created a lot of buzz on social media, with fans calling it a ‘special.’ 

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, PVR Cinemas hosted a specially curated ‘Valentine’s Day Film Festival’ across 25 cities in India. Films like Titanic, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Tamasha, Jab We Met and Ticket to Paradise, among others, were re-released in theatres. Shahid shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Jab We Met 16 years later”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Fans on the internet said that it was a great way to celebrate the film’s success after all these years and called it ‘surreal.’ One of the fans wrote, “Shahid Kapoor paying a visit to a theatre where people are watching Jab We Met is the stuff that dreams are made of. Imagine loving a character for 16 years and they just pop up in front of your eyes the exact moment when you’re watching the film. Surreal.” 

Another said, “Still can’t comprehend wtf just happened but never thought this would happen. This guy just made jab we met more special for me.”

Also starring Kareena Kapoor, Jab We Met is a romantic-comedy which was released in 2007. The film was a success at the box-office and is still remembered and loved by their fans. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the story, performances and the soulful music are still a hit among the fans. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...

Shahid recently reacted to fans celebrating and dancing in the theatres while watching the film. He replied to a fan who posted a video of a jam packed movie theatre and said, “Too special.” According to reports, Shahid surprised his fans in the theatres after attending Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada screening. 

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 14:31 IST
Next Story

Flexnest FlexDubs review: Premium ANC at Rs 2,999 make earbuds stand out

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya photos
Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya’s Hindu wedding was a grand affair
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close