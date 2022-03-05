Shahid Kapoor twins with son Zain in adorable new picture: ‘You have my heart and you know it’

The photos from Sanah Kapur’s wedding to Mayank Pahwa are still doing the rounds of the internet and the latest photo from the celebrations that elated the fans features Shahid Kapoor with his three-year-old son Zain.

Shahid shared the photo with the caption, “You have my heart and you know it. ☀️.” Shahid and Zain are twinning in black in the photo. Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter shared in the comments, “My ghaplu 😍.”

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Shahid had previously shared a heartfelt note on sister Sanah’s wedding. He wrote, “How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister … an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always …”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

On the work front, Shahid is preparing for the release of Jersey, where he stars alongside Mrunal Thakur. The film was previously scheduled to release in December 2021 but got pushed due to the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic. The film is now scheduled to release on April 14. Jersey is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same title starring Nani.

Apart from Jersey, Shahid has a web series with The Family Man fame Raj&DK in his kitty. He also has an Ali Abbas Zafar film in his kitty which is the Hindi adaptation of the French film Nuit Blanche.