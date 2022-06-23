scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah’s wedding video has fans in tears: ‘Unapologetically expressive’

Sanah and Mayank got married in Mahabaleshwar in March and their recently released wedding video has got the fans cheering for their love. Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah attended festivities.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 23, 2022 4:53:42 pm
shahid kapoorShahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor at sister Sanah Kapur's wedidng. (Photo: The Wedding Filmer/YouTube)

Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak’s daughter Sanah got married to Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank in March and recently, the couple’s wedding videographer shared their wedding film on YouTube. The video starts off with Mayank making an emotional speech as he talks about the great poets and how they have described love. Pankaj and Supriya get emotional as they heard Mayank’s speech. Manoj and Seema too had tears in their eyes.

The video then moves on to showcasing other events from their wedding. Sanah’s brother, actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor can be seen having a gala time at the wedding. Shahid and Mira pose with Sanah as they bless her to have a beautiful life ahead.

Supriya’s sister actor Ratna Pathak Shah and husband Naseeruddin Shah can also be seen in the video as they perform Sanah’s chooda ceremony. The family can be seen dancing to the beat of the dhol as they enjoy the greenery of Mahabaleshwar.

Fans loved the video and found it very relatable in the crowd of all the fancy celebrity weddings. “Thanks for making a celebrity wedding something which people like us can resonate with, unlike those of Italian and Jaipur destination weddings which are damn unreal,” read one of the comments.

Also Read |Samrat Prithviraj to Runway 34: A-list movie stars, B-grade box office revenues, what is ailing Bollywood?

“Wow so simple and heart touch wedding,” read another comment. Another fan wrote, “I’m in tears at the realness of it. Everyone is so raw and real with emotions running deep.. Very unapologetically expressive and beautiful..”

Many photos and videos from Sanah and Mayank’s wedding were previously shared on social media. The couple tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony in Mahabaleshwar.

