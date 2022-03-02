Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapur wedding: Watch Supriya Pathak, Ratna Pathak Shah dance; Mira Rajput is all dressed up

Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur’s daughter Sanah Kapur is all set to get married to Mayank Pahwa, son of actors Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa. While the wedding will take place in Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday, the couple had their Haldi and Mehendi ceremony on Tuesday.

Actor Vivaan Shah, who has starred in films like Happy New Year and Bombay Velvet, shared a video from Mayank and his cousin Sanah’s pre-wedding celebration. In the video, the soon-to-be bride and groom are being welcomed on the Dhol beats. Dressed in a pink traditional outfit, Sanah is seen waving at the guests at her wedding function and Mayank stand beside her while holding her hand.

Sharing the video, Vivaan congratulated Sanah as he captioned it, “Congratulationssss @sanahkapur15 @mayankpahwa_13 love you’ll 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Baa would have been soooop proud Sanuuu 😊😊😊😊😊❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Sanah’s mehendi artist also posted a photo of herself with the actor and wrote, “At @sanahkapur15 ‘s mehendi ceremony 🤗❤️”. Sanah looked elated as she smiled ear to ear in the picture. Supriya Pathak and her actor-sister Ratna Pathak danced to the song “Mathe Te Chamkan” at the Mehendi ceremony while Pankaj Kapur watched them. Mira Kapoor also shared a series of photos of herself as she decked up for Sanah’s mehendi function.

Sanah Kapur made her Bollywood debut with her father Pankaj Kapur and half-brother Shahid Kapoor in Vikas Bahl’s 2015 film Shandaar. It also featured Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

The news of Sanah’s wedding was confirmed by her father Pankaj Kapur to Bombay Times. According to the publication, Sanah and Mayank have known each other for a long time now. The two got engaged a while ago.