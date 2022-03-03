Shahid Kapoor shares pictures from ‘baby sister’ Sanah Kapur’s wedding, writes heartfelt note: ‘Little Bitto is now a bride’

Shahid Kapoor’s half-sister Sanah Kapur tied the knot with Mayank Pahwa in Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday, March 2. Sanah is veteran actors Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur’s daughter and Mayank is actors Seema and Manoj Pahwa’s son. Their wedding was an intimate affair with family and close friends in attendance.

Sanah, on Wednesday evening, shared the first pictures from her wedding on Instagram and used a heart emoji as a caption for the post.

For the wedding, Sanah chose a powder blue lehenga paired with an orange choli and Mayank was seen in a black sherwani. In one picture, the newlyweds were looking at each other lovingly, making for a beautiful candid shot.

As soon as Sanah posted the pictures from her wedding, her friends extended their congratulatory messages for her and Mayank. Actor Vikrant Massey wrote, “Congratulations to you both. Wishing you years of love, laughter & happiness.” The bride’s sister-in-law Mira Rajput also showered love on the couple and wrote, “Congratulations,” adding a bunch of hearts icons. Ishaan Khatter commented, “Congrats Sanah.”

Shahid shared pictures from Sanah’s wedding on Instagram, and wrote, “How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister … an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always …”

Mira Rajput also posted a few pictures of Sanah, Mayank and the family, and wrote, “In a garden of love, there was magic. Congratulations darling Sanah and Mayank… wishing you both the intensity love you brought alive today, every day.” Mira also shared her and Shahid’s look from the wedding in another post.

Sanah made her Bollywood debut with Pankaj Kapur and Shahid Kapoor in Vikas Bahl’s 2015 film Shandaar, and then did Khajoor Pe Atke in 2018. On the other hand, Mayank has appeared in several short films.