Shahid Kapoor shuts up Kapil Sharma as he asks if actor gets messages from girls on Valentine’s Day: ‘Mere bachchon ki maa…’

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri are gearing up for the release of their next film, O’Romeo. The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial is releasing on February 13, and to promote the film, the stars and the director went to The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian, along with Netflix, released a small trailer for the episode, where the cast of the film and Vishal can be seen engaging in all kinds of tomfoolery with the stars of the show.

The episode will come out on Valentine’s Day, and in accordance with the theme of the show, Kapil asked Shahid a question. He asked him, “Do you still get messages even though you are now married?” Shahid looks at Kapil and says, “We were discussing our children’s ages backstage.” Kapil retorted, “What will the kids know? They are still too young.” To which, Shahid said, “Bachchon ki mummy ko kaafi pata chal jaata hai (The mother of children gets to know everything).”