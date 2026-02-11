Shahid Kapoor shuts up Kapil Sharma as he asks if actor gets messages from girls on Valentine’s Day: ‘Mere bachchon ki maa…’

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Comedian Kapil Sharma posted a preview of his upcoming episode with the stars of O Romeo, including Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 11, 2026 04:15 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor and Kapil SharmaShahid Kapoor and Kapil Sharma discuss marriage and Valentines Day.
Make us preferred source on Google

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri are gearing up for the release of their next film, O’Romeo. The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial is releasing on February 13, and to promote the film, the stars and the director went to The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian, along with Netflix, released a small trailer for the episode, where the cast of the film and Vishal can be seen engaging in all kinds of tomfoolery with the stars of the show.

The episode will come out on Valentine’s Day, and in accordance with the theme of the show, Kapil asked Shahid a question. He asked him, “Do you still get messages even though you are now married?” Shahid looks at Kapil and says, “We were discussing our children’s ages backstage.” Kapil retorted, “What will the kids know? They are still too young.” To which, Shahid said, “Bachchon ki mummy ko kaafi pata chal jaata hai (The mother of children gets to know everything).”

ALSO READ: Subedaar teaser: Anil Kapoor is a man pushed to his limits; what happens when he decides to respond. Watch

Then Kapil moved his attention to Triptii and asked her, “So Triptii, did you write any love letters during your time as a college student?” The actor quickly replied, “No, I never wrote love letters, but I did read a lot of them.” The whole crowd, including Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, started laughing at the comment. The trailer then showed Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda perform their skits for the guests and get them to engage with the story.

Actor Avinash Tiwary and veteran star Farida Jalal were also present, and she shared how Vishal pitched her the movie. She said, “The first thing he said to me when he came home was ‘Farida ji aap gaali degi (Will you cuss in the film)?’ ‘Then he said, ‘bohot badhi badhi bhi nahi (nothing too serious)’. Haan fir mai doongi (OK, then I will curse).” She spoke about this same pitch during an interview with Zoom and said that she would have never said no to Vishal.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the cast of O’Romeo includes Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, and Disha Patani.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Kohrra 2 review: Mona Singh-Barun Sobti show is too much tell, not enough show
Kohrra 2 review
'I didn't take a single paisa': Ranveer rejects Farhan's Rs 40 cr demand, says he spent 1 year on Bhansali's shelved Baiju Bawra
exclusive image from screen archives of bhansali, ranveer and farhan
'Rajpal Yadav's house was like a langar for strugglers': Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls help; composer pledges Rs 1.1 cr to jailed actor
Rajpal Yadav
'Salman, Ajay Devgn supporting Rajpal Yadav': Manager says 'he'll be out soon'
Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
rahul gandhi-modi
'He has sold India': Rahul Gandhi alleges PM Modi signed ‘one-sided’ US trade deal under a ‘chokehold’
Donald Trump trade deal
Explained: The US revisions to trade deal factsheet, how they affect India
Kohrra 2 review
Kohrra 2 review: Mona Singh-Barun Sobti show is too much tell, not enough show
exclusive image from screen archives of bhansali, ranveer and farhan
'I didn't take a single paisa': Ranveer rejects Farhan's Rs 40 cr demand, says he spent 1 year on Bhansali's shelved Baiju Bawra
Detailing her experience in an Instagram video, the German traveller shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with her friends
'I didn't worry for 1 second': German woman loses only credit card in India, saved by friends
heart shapoed aurora in Norway
‘Most romantic aurora ever’: Northern Lights form glowing heart in Norway days before Valentine’s Day; photographer says ‘not AI’
Australia vs Ireland Live Score
Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
SA vs AFG LIVE Score: Follow South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
C Raja Mohan writes: In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
Planning a last-minute Valentine’s Day 2026 trip? Here are some destinations to choose from
Last-minute Valentine’s Day 2026 travel: 5 romantic weekend getaways couples can still plan
Discord | Discord mobile app new features | Discord latest update
Face scans, ID uploads: What Discord’s new age-verification rules mean for users
Must Read
Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Australia vs Ireland Live Score
South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
SA vs AFG LIVE Score: Follow South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
Face scans, ID uploads: What Discord’s new age-verification rules mean for users
Discord | Discord mobile app new features | Discord latest update
February 2026 smartphone launches: iPhone 17e, Pixel 10a, Galaxy S26 and more coming soon
Apple, Google and Samsung are set to unveil new smartphones this February.
YouTube launches AI playlist generator for premium subscribers
The rollout comes as YouTube works to make its Premium subscription more appealing. Earlier this week, the company began limiting access to song lyrics for some free users of the YouTube Music app. (Image: Reuters)
Last-minute Valentine’s Day 2026 travel: 5 romantic weekend getaways couples can still plan
Planning a last-minute Valentine’s Day 2026 trip? Here are some destinations to choose from
Advertisement
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement