Shahid Kapoor shuts up Kapil Sharma as he asks if actor gets messages from girls on Valentine’s Day: ‘Mere bachchon ki maa…’
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Comedian Kapil Sharma posted a preview of his upcoming episode with the stars of O Romeo, including Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.
Actors Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri are gearing up for the release of their next film, O’Romeo. The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial is releasing on February 13, and to promote the film, the stars and the director went to The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian, along with Netflix, released a small trailer for the episode, where the cast of the film and Vishal can be seen engaging in all kinds of tomfoolery with the stars of the show.
The episode will come out on Valentine’s Day, and in accordance with the theme of the show, Kapil asked Shahid a question. He asked him, “Do you still get messages even though you are now married?” Shahid looks at Kapil and says, “We were discussing our children’s ages backstage.” Kapil retorted, “What will the kids know? They are still too young.” To which, Shahid said, “Bachchon ki mummy ko kaafi pata chal jaata hai (The mother of children gets to know everything).”
Then Kapil moved his attention to Triptii and asked her, “So Triptii, did you write any love letters during your time as a college student?” The actor quickly replied, “No, I never wrote love letters, but I did read a lot of them.” The whole crowd, including Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, started laughing at the comment. The trailer then showed Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda perform their skits for the guests and get them to engage with the story.
Actor Avinash Tiwary and veteran star Farida Jalal were also present, and she shared how Vishal pitched her the movie. She said, “The first thing he said to me when he came home was ‘Farida ji aap gaali degi (Will you cuss in the film)?’ ‘Then he said, ‘bohot badhi badhi bhi nahi (nothing too serious)’. Haan fir mai doongi (OK, then I will curse).” She spoke about this same pitch during an interview with Zoom and said that she would have never said no to Vishal.
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the cast of O’Romeo includes Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, and Disha Patani.
