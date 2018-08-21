Batti Gul Meter Chalu song Dekhte Dekhte: Shahid Kapoor yearns for Shraddha Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor in a still from the movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu Shahid Kapoor in a still from the movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu’s second song “Dekhte Dekhte” is out. Composed by Rochak Kohli, the song is a romantic number sung by Atif Aslam with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. The track is a reworked version of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s qawwali of the same name.

The video released by the makers features Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, where the former is seen pining for Shraddha and reminiscing about their times together. The track is a more modern take on Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s composition, and it pales in comparison with the original, as is the case with most recreated tracks or remixes. However, Atif’s vocals elevate the song to a certain degree.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu highlights the issues of electricity theft in rural India. “I feel proud to be a part of this film. One would think it (electricity) is a small issue but it is not for others. As actors, if we can represent those issues, it would be good as we have the opportunity to say something nice otherwise we will lose the chance. We are not making a documentary film as it will never reach anywhere. So you have to make it entertaining and take mainstream actors so you can reach out to a wider audience,” Shahid had said at the trailer launch of the film.

The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, Yami Gautam, Sudhir Pandey, Farida Jalal and Supriya Pilgaonkar in significant roles. Batti Gul Meter Chalu has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh.

