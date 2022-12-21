scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Shahid Kapoor shares glimpse of his exhausting night shoot

Taking to Instagram stories, Shahid Kapoor shared a picture from the sets. In the picture, Shahid looks extremely tired and could be seen dressed in a black jacket.

Shahid KapoorShahid Kapoor will next be seen in Bloody Daddy. (Photo: shahidkapoor/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor on Tuesday shared a glimpse of his exhausting night shoots. Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared a picture on his stories which he captioned, “These night shoots I tell you”. In the picture, Shahid looks extremely tired and could be seen dressed in a black jacket.

The Kabir Singh actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media and frequently shares his pictures and videos on Instagram.

Shahid Kapoor (Photo: shahidkapoor/Instagram)

Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. They are also parents to daughter Misha, who was born in 2016. On July 7 this year, the couple completed 7 years of togetherness.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s sports drama film Jersey with Mrunal Thakur which failed to impress the audience at the box office despite him getting positive reviews for his performance.

He has some interesting projects lined up for 2023. Shahid will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action film Bloody Daddy. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Along with this, he will be soon making his grand OTT debut with Raj and DK’s upcoming web series Farzi along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi, which will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 11:13:23 am
