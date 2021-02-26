Shahid Kapoor is ‘feeling in love’ with wife Mira Rajput, shares a love-soaked photo

Shahid Kapoor, who turned 40 on Thursday, took to Instagram a day later to share a love-soaked selfie with his wife, Mira Kapoor. In the picture Mira is seen kissing Shahid on his cheek and the actor captioned the picture, “Feelin the looooove”.

On the Kabir Singh star’s birthday Mira took to Instagram to share a similar selfie and expressed her feeling, saying she is one lucky girl to have found love in Shahid. She wrote, “I like me better when I’m with you. Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look it and lucky you, I don’t show it. I love you baby.”

Later in the day, Mira shared yet another picture of Shahid who is seen stepping out of a swimming pool. Shahid truly looked his sultry best in the black-and-white picture, which Mira shared. She captioned this picture with, “Shine on. Be one with the Light.”

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 have two children together. The young couple often shares posts about each other and are not afraid of public display of affection.

On the occasion of Vivah actor’s birthday, many of his co-actors including Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rakul Preet Singh and Kiara Advani wished him on their respective social medial platforms. Shahid’s actor-brother Ishaan Khatter also shared a childhood picture of the two of them and wrote a heartwarming note along with it.

On the work front, Shahid’s sports drama, Jersey, is scheduled to release in theatres in later this year. The actor is also set to make his digital debut with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s yet-to-be-titled quirky thriller, that’ll stream on Amazon Prime Video.