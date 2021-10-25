Shahid Kapoor shares a breathtaking photo with Misha, Zain from Maldives: ‘You need nothing to be happy’

Shahid Kapoor on Monday noon shared a photo of himself with his two children on Instagram. The zoomed out photo featured Kapoor with his children as they raised their hands in the air, celebrating their togetherness. The lovely image was all about blue skies and bluer water that surrounded the adorable family.

Thanking his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, Shahid penned a heartwarming note about happiness, and how one doesn’t need anything to be happy. “THIS is a holiday. Nothing but those you love around. And nature. No phone no nothing. And you finally remember what really matters. You need nothing to be happy. Literally NOTHING is what you need, to be happy…. @mira.kapoor thanks for this amazing memory,” read the full post.

Shahid, along with his family, had been vacationing in the Maldives for the past week and only returned to Mumbai on Saturday.

Earlier, Shahid had shared photos from the holiday on his social media. While in one video he could be seen moonwalking as he enjoyed his morning view, in another picture the Jersey actor expressed his gratitude to the staff that served them during their time in the Maldives.

Recently, the couple celebrated Karwa Chauth together. Mira had shared a photo of her henna-adorned hand on her Instagram page as she got ready to prepare for the festivities. Later, sharing a pretty picture of herself, Mira wrote, “Mind control with a side of mushiness ❤️ I did it my way.. Tradition reinvented. Using the occasion to allow the digestive system some rest, redirecting the mind to be more productive and not focusing on food, and enjoying some fun moments of culture 💕 If you control the mind you can do just about anything. @shahidkapoor now I can say food is not #1 on my priority list.”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is looking forward to the release of sports drama Jersey. He also has a web series with Raj and DK in the pipeline.