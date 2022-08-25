scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Shahid Kapoor ‘struggled’ to find understanding wife, says he had to treat Mira Rajput with ‘kid gloves’ because of age difference

Actor Shahid Kapoor spoke about how he had to ease wife Mira Rajput into his lifestyle because of their age difference and her unfamiliarity with the film industry.

shahid kapoor mira kapoorShahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

In the latest episode of Koffee with Karan, Shahid Kapoor spoke about the significant age difference between him and his wife, Mira Rajput, and praised her for making adjustments to fit into his life. Mira was 20 and Shahid was 34 when they tied the knot in 2015.

Shahid was accompanied on the chat show by his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani. Host Karan Johar compliment Mira on how effortlessly she found her footing in Mumbai, and asked Shahid if marrying someone who had no connection to the film industry was a conscious choice.

The actor said, “So for me, it was very simple. I have two very distinct sides to myself. One is obviously what people see of me being an actor, and from the fraternity, and the glitz and the glamour, you know all that. And then I also have a very homely and spiritual side to myself. I have a deep faith and I am vegetarian. I don’t drink. You know, I have all those things, so, I always found it difficult to come across somebody who would be able to understand both sides of me. And I really struggled with that. And I was 34 and I was kind of ready to settle down. Because I had been living on my own for over 10 years. And just at that time, through family and through friends everything came up. But it just happened and we met and it’s the best thing that happened in my life. And I feel she brings so much into my world and she balances me out and she makes me feel very normal and we have beautiful children. And I am very thankful for that.”

Karan was also curious to know if Shahid had encouraged Mira in ‘the career domain’, especially since she has now established herself as an influencer. “I don’t know how much she sees I have. I am not a very in your face kind of a person. When we got married, I was 34 and she was 20. So I had to approach it very differently. She needed to be cared for, with kid gloves. She had left everything in her life and had come to Bombay. I was very established in my space and films in general and this world of films can be very intimidating and judgemental. Sometimes, I used to feel like I know too much and I think I can tell her what to do and how to be. But I used to sometimes do it from a place of wanting to protect her. This is because I had been in that place myself. I was this kid from Lokhandwala, who at 21, did well and didn’t know how to be,” Shahid said.

Read more |Kiara Advani recalls her first meeting with Sidharth Malhotra: ‘Will never forget that evening…’

Shahid and Mira have two children — daughter Misha and son Zain. Shahid was last seen in the box office bomb Jersey, and has two projects lined up — a streaming series with Raj and DK, and a film with Ali Abbas Zafar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 11:09:36 am
