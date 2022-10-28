Shahid Kapoor says he follows wife Mira Rajput’s script in their personal life: ‘Jo unka script sense hota hai…’

Shahid Kapoor recently appeared on the finale of Amazon miniTV’s Case Toh Banta Hai, which is hosted by Ritesh Deshmukh, and made some hilarious revelations as to how he chooses his films.

While in conversation with the actor, who was in the witness stand, Riteish asked Shahid if he had ever liked a script and Shahid had a hilarious response to the question. Riteish asked, “Shahid, kabhi aisa hua hai ke aapko ek script acchi lagi ho (Shahid, has it ever happened that you liked a script)?” To this, Shahid laughed and responded, “Nahi, aisa kabhi nahi hua hai (laughs). Kaam karna padta hai sir, ghar chalana padta hai. (No, it has never happened (laughs) We have to work, run the household).”

Riteish then asked Shahid if his script sense ever saw any opposition from his wife Mira Kapoor. He asked, “Shahid, kabhi aisa hua hai ki aapke script sense aur Mira ji ke script sense mein kuch antar hua ho (Shahid, has it ever happened that you and Mira had a difference of opinion on any script)?” Shahid responded, “Ji personal life mein toh roz yahi hota hai, aur jo unka script sense hota hai ussi script par kaam kiya jata hai (This happens everyday in my personal life but whatever she says, goes).”

Case Toh Banta Hai saw guests like Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Karan Johar among others in its first season. On a recent episode, Sanjay Dutt spoke about facing ‘unfunny allegations’ during his court cases. “Pehli baar aise hua hai ki court mein mere upar funny ilzaam lagega. Warna jitne bhi lage the na, unfunny lage the, watt lag gayi thi, watt (This has been the first time that in a court, I have been charged for being funny. Otherwise, whenever I have found myself in a court, the charges have always been of an extremely serious nature. I was at my wit’s end),” he said.