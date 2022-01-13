Shahid Kapoor says cops got upset when he romanced Mrunal Thakur on bike during Jersey: ‘So, I shot scenes with the kid’ 

Jersey actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will be appearing in an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the movie. During the episode, Kapil had a fun chat with the celebrities, a part of which he has uploaded on his YouTube channel.

During one part of the clip, Shahid is seen talking about collaborating with child actors. Kapoor said that while child artistes can be really talented, he still finds it scary to work with them because of their unpredictable nature. Elaborating on the same, Shahid said, “I am really scared of acting with children and animals. I find it really dangerous to act with them. They do what they want, they break your rhythm, and by the time they give a good shot, you are half-dead with frustration.” As soon as Shahid said this, both Archana Puran Singh and Mrunal Thakur couldn’t help but agree with him. Later, the trio was a bit sceptical if they should be talking about child actors in this fashion, even if it is all in good humour.

Shahid also played a game on the show where he had to guess the actors’ lips from whatever little of the picture Kapil showed him. As it turned out, Shahid was successfully able to guess all the actor’s names. He later said that he was happy that the host asked him to guess the lips of male actors too, and not just female ones, which showed the audience that Shahid is a dedicated actor who is only concerned with all the details he is surrounded with in life.

The Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur episode was likely shot before the release date of Jersey (December 31) got postponed due to the third wave of Covid-19. Jersey is a Hindi remake of Nani’s Telugu movie of the same name.