Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan celebrate Diwali festivities

On Friday, actor Jackky Bhagnani hosted many actors from Bollywood including Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and others at his house.

Varun Dhawan, Sophie Choudry and Nuishrat Bharucha looked lovely at Jackky Bhagnani’s Diwali party

With the festival of Diwali around the corner, celebrities of the Hindi film industry are celebrating it with great fervour. Like every year, several stars have been organising Diwali parties at their places. On Friday, actor Jackky Bhagnani hosted many actors from Bollywood including Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha and others at his house.

While Sara came dressed in a bright yellow saree, Taapsee looked bright in her white outfit. Varun and Shahid sported a kurta as they came to ring in Diwali festivities. Malaika Arora was spotted hopping parties, as after Bhagnani’s party, we spotted her Mallika Bhatt’s Diwali bash as well.

The inside photos from the party were shared by Sophie Choudry on her Instagram account.

Check out who all attended Jacky Bhagnani’s Diwali bash in Mumbai on Friday:

Taapsee Pannu was all smiles as she came for Jackky Bhagnani’s Diwali bash in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sara Ali Khan sported a saree for Diwali celebrations. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Malaika Arora looked gorgeous as she arrived for a Diwali party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Shahid Kapoor arrived with wife Mira Kapoor. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kunal Kemmu looked dapper as he came to celebrate the festival of lights. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Amyra Dastur looked chic at Jackky Bhagnani’s Diwali party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kriti Sanon with Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at Jackky Bhagnani’s Diwali party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sophie Choudry shared this photo from Jackky Bhagnani’s Diwali party.
Varun Dhawan struck a pose with Sophie Choudry and Nushrat Bharucha at Jackky Bhagnani’s Diwali bash. (Photo: Sophie Choudry/Instagram)

Before Jacky Bhagnani, many Bollywood stars were seen partying at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash.

