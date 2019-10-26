Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan celebrate Diwali festivities

With the festival of Diwali around the corner, celebrities of the Hindi film industry are celebrating it with great fervour. Like every year, several stars have been organising Diwali parties at their places. On Friday, actor Jackky Bhagnani hosted many actors from Bollywood including Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha and others at his house.

While Sara came dressed in a bright yellow saree, Taapsee looked bright in her white outfit. Varun and Shahid sported a kurta as they came to ring in Diwali festivities. Malaika Arora was spotted hopping parties, as after Bhagnani’s party, we spotted her Mallika Bhatt’s Diwali bash as well.

The inside photos from the party were shared by Sophie Choudry on her Instagram account.

Check out who all attended Jacky Bhagnani’s Diwali bash in Mumbai on Friday:

Before Jacky Bhagnani, many Bollywood stars were seen partying at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash.