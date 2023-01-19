Shahid Kapoor rents out his sea-facing Juhu apartment to Kartik Aaryan for Rs 7.5 lakh

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s hunt for a house in Mumbai has come to an end. The actor has found a new apartment in Juhu, which is owned by actor Shahid Kapoor. He used to live in the apartment until last year’s September, after which he shifted to his new palatial duplex overlooking the Bandra-Worli sea link, along with his wife Mira Kapoor and two children, Misha and Zain.

The apartment that Shahid has rented to Kartik for Rs 7.5 lakh is spread over 3,681 sq ft on the ground floor and basement with two parking spaces in the compound. As per the rent agreement papers accessed by zapkey.com, the rent will see a 7 per cent escalation in the rent amount every year. In 2024, he will be paying Rs 8.02 lakh and Rs 8.58 lakh in 2025. As per a Hindustan Times report, Kartik has paid Rs 45 lakh as a security deposit, and the deal was signed between Mira and Kartik’s mother Mala Tiwari.

Check out a few pictures that Shahid clicked in his Juhu apartment:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Apparently, Shahid and Mira moved out of their Juhu house to safeguard their children’s privacy. The actor had bought that house before tying the knot with Mira.

Currently, Kartik has been living with his parents and sister in Juhu itself. The actor had an eventful 2022 after his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a blockbuster. The actor was recently seen in the movie Freddy. Now, he has Shehzada in his kitty, which he is also co-producing. The film is all set to release on February 10, 2023. Kartik also has Aashiqui 3, Kabir Khan’s untitled next and Satyaprem Ki Katha in his kitty.