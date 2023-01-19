scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor rents out his sea-facing Juhu apartment to Kartik Aaryan for Rs 7.5 lakh

Kartik Aaryan, along with his mother had been searching for a house in Mumbai for some time now. Their search came to an end at Shahid Kapoor's sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's Juhu.

shahid kartik houseKartik Aaryan will now be living in a house owned by Shahid Kapoor. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Shahid Kapoor rents out his sea-facing Juhu apartment to Kartik Aaryan for Rs 7.5 lakh
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s hunt for a house in Mumbai has come to an end. The actor has found a new apartment in Juhu, which is owned by actor Shahid Kapoor. He used to live in the apartment until last year’s September, after which he shifted to his new palatial duplex overlooking the Bandra-Worli sea link, along with his wife Mira Kapoor and two children, Misha and Zain.

The apartment that Shahid has rented to Kartik for Rs 7.5 lakh is spread over 3,681 sq ft on the ground floor and basement with two parking spaces in the compound. As per the rent agreement papers accessed by zapkey.com, the rent will see a 7 per cent escalation in the rent amount every year. In 2024, he will be paying Rs 8.02 lakh and Rs 8.58 lakh in 2025. As per a Hindustan Times report, Kartik has paid Rs 45 lakh as a security deposit, and the deal was signed between Mira and Kartik’s mother Mala Tiwari.

Also read |Inside Mira Rajput’s festive new home with Shahid Kapoor, adorned with food platters, candles and mood lighting. See pics

Check out a few pictures that Shahid clicked in his Juhu apartment:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Apparently, Shahid and Mira moved out of their Juhu house to safeguard their children’s privacy. The actor had bought that house before tying the knot with Mira.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...

Currently, Kartik has been living with his parents and sister in Juhu itself. The actor had an eventful 2022 after his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a blockbuster. The actor was recently seen in the movie Freddy. Now, he has Shehzada in his kitty, which he is also co-producing. The film is all set to release on February 10, 2023. Kartik also has Aashiqui 3, Kabir Khan’s untitled next and Satyaprem Ki Katha in his kitty.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 16:29 IST
Next Story

Sexual harassment allegations made by women wrestlers: Wrestle with this

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar wirh his kids
Karan Johar shares thoughts on being a parent: ‘Explosions of all the emotions…’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close