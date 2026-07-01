Shahid Kapoor refused to step out for Cocktail 2 shoot due to Delhi pollution, says crew

Shahid Kapoor’s latest film Cocktail 2 was largely shot in Italy, but a significant chunk of the film was also shot in the Delhi-NCR, at a time when the AQI of the city was over 500. During this time, Shahid once refused to step out as the pollution was quite bad. A line producer on the film, Sumit Tyagi, recently spoke about this incident on the YouTube channel The Shivam Podcast, as he described Shahid as a “manmauji (temperamental)”.

Sumit recalled, “We were told that Shahid won’t shoot in this much pollution, so we had to get 5-6 air purifiers for him, which work indoors, but the shoot was outdoors.” He shared that when asked how these indoor air purifiers would help him as the shoot was outdoors at Cyber City, Gurugram, he was told that “this is just for satisfaction.”

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“This was one of those useless things that was bought at the last minute. We sent someone in 5 minutes and got these. This was for Shahid, so we can’t call them useless. Because Shahid had said that I won’t get out of the van. He would just take off the mask before the shot; otherwise, he had a mask on the entire time,” he said and added, “We were shooting in Cyber City. How can an air purifier help there? It is all open.”

‘Shahid Kapoor is manmauji (temperamental)’

Sumit said that Shahid was correct in asking for a precaution but this was “not a real solution; it was just for show. So you don’t get hurt that your demands have not been met and production has tried its best.”

When asked to describe Shahid’s personality, Sumit said he is a “temperamental person”. “I want to do this now, so I will do this. Now I want to leave so I will leave. Even if it has been decided that he has to stay,” he said and added, “From my understanding, he is the kind of person who believes, ‘I won’t think much about you, and you don’t think much about me. Even if you are thinking, I won’t think about you’.”

When Shahid made Kiara wait for 8 hours on Kabir Singh set

In an earlier appearance on Koffee with Karan, Kiara had shared that she was once made to wait 8 hours on the set of Kabir Singh because Shahid was discussing his shoes. “It was my third or fourth day of shooting, and I was made to wait for eight hours because there was discussion of what shoes Shahid would wear in the next scene,” she said.

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Shahid is yet to announce his next feature film after Cocktail 2. He will next be seen in the Amazon Prime Video web series Farzi Season 2.