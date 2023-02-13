Shahid Kapoor reacts to video of fans cheering and dancing during screening of Jab We Met: ‘Too special’

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, PVR Cinemas is hosting a specially curated ‘Valentine’s Day Film Festival’ across 25 cities in India. The week-long festival started on February 10 and includes movies from Bollywood, Hollywood, and other regional film industries. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s romantic-comedy Jab We Met was also released in theatres and fans cannot keep calm.

In viral videos, moviegoers in a theatre are seen dancing to the song “Mauja Hi Mauja” during the screening of Jab We Met.

A Twitter user shared a video from the theatre and wrote, “After almost 16yrs #JabWeMet in #ValentinesWeek is running housefull without any promotions in social media, speaks volume of a cult romantic comedy. @shahidkapoor bro do check reactions of public in theatre, u will love it.” In his reply to the video, Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Too special 🫶🫶.”

Wow thank you ❤️❤️ https://t.co/dSlxoa1WAT — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 13, 2023

Apart from Jab We Met, films like Titanic (English), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (Hindi), Tamasha (Hindi), Jab We Met (Hindi), Ticket to Paradise (English), Ved (Marathi), Geetha Govindam (Telugu), Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (Tamil), Hridayam (Malayalam), Googly (Kannada), Love Ni Bhavai (Gujarati) and others were also released.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in the web show Farzi alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora and Raashii Khanna.