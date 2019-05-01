Have you seen these videos of Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff?

While Shahid Kapoor posted a video of himself with son Zain Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor shared teasers of their upcoming films. Scroll to see videos shared by celebrities on their social media accounts.

Shahid Kapoor posted a fun video of himself with son Zain Kapoor, and it went viral in no time.

Ranveer Singh shared his new ad on Instagram.

Tiger Shroff posted the latest teaser of his upcoming film Student of the Year 2 and wrote, “Pishori ka fukra ya St.Teresa ka dude – it will all be decided soon! #SOTY2Chapters @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @tarasutaria @ananyapanday @punitdmalhotra @dharmamovies @foxstarhindi @zeemusiccompany #SOTY2.”

Arjun Kapoor too shared a teaser of his film India’s Most Wanted. He wrote, “They are unknown heroes whose story will now be known. Watch the team that captured India’s Osama in the #IndiasMostWanted trailer tomorrow. @rajkumargupta08 @foxstarhindi @raapchik_films @saregama_official #IMW.”

Sharing this video from Saand Ki Aankh’s wrap up, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “That’s me screaming the loudest.It’s a wrap #saandkiaankh ❤️ Thank you all for making this journey so special,am going to miss each and everyone one of you so much,my #saandkiaankh family 😘 @taapsee.”

“Our Sky full of Ridz.. happiest happy 11!!! ♥️♥️😁 your mind and heart lights up the heavens! Happy happy joy joy to our unique Artist boy! I know your never changing who you are!!! #sooooproud #Ridzajaanturns11 #loveyoumadly❤️♥️🎂🎂#,” Sussanne Khan wrote along with this video.

Hrithik Roshan also posted a birthday wish for his son Hridaan.