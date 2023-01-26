Shahid Kapoor promises to make onions cry in a hilarious reel, mother Neelima has the best response. Watch

Shahid Kapoor gave a Bollywood twist to cutting onions in a hilarious reel. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video on people cutting onions—except with a twist, as he added his own clips from his numerous films. Depicting the stages of cutting onions, the videos ranged from Aditya Kashyap in Jab We Met to the controversial Kabir in Kabir Singh, along with his Ishq Vishq character Rajeev, among others including Jersey, and Haider.

Shahid captioned his video, “One day I’m going to make the onions cry…”

His mother Neelima Azeem commented, “Highly creative master chef I must say with penchant for characterisation.” One fan wrote, “Master chef Bollywood.” Others quoted Jab We Met dialogues and wrote, “Aditya kashyap on way to “kuch paneer shaneer de tikke order karti – kuch chole te bhatoore order karti ” ae koi khaann di cheez hai ?” Fans also praised the edit, saying it was ‘very cool’.

In an earlier video, Shahid Kapoor had teased Mira Rajput, asking her what her ‘favourite thing’ about him was. The couple exchanged in a fun banter, till finally Mira asked him to stop recording.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is now preparing for his OTT debut Farzi, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi. The actor was last seen in Jersey, which did not fare well at the box office upon its release in 2022. In an earlier interview to PTI, Shahid had described his role of Sunny, an ambitious Mumbaikar trying to find a place for himself in a cutthroat world, as a “relatable character” from the streets.