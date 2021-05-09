Shahid Kapoor pens moving post for mother Neelima Azeem: ‘There is no one who can be you, mom’

Shahid Kapoor dropped a throwback picture of Neelima Azeem on Instagram to wish her on Mother's Day. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor opened up about his special bond with mother Neelima Azeem on Mother’s Day. Dropping a throwback photo of the actor, Shahid wrote how she is “always the wind beneath” his and his brother Ishaan Khatter’s wings.

“She is always the wind beneath our wings. Her gaze is loving and forgiving and always sees us as the best version of ourselves. She has nurtured us with so much love that we are capable of passing it on and spreading it into the world. Being the older one by almost 14 years my bond with mom has been very unique, like a friend. And our journey has been beyond words. There is no one who can be you mom,” Shahid wrote along while wishing Neelima on Mother’s Day.

He also shared that while we all love and are responsible towards our mothers, we are ignorant towards mother earth.

“On this day let’s recognise that #motherearth is our mother too. And we haven’t been the nicest kids to her. She is damaged and depleted by us. She needs healing. She needs us to heal her. For the future of our kids. Let’s leave them a healthy happy home. Not what we have done to it. We are the generation that needs to be the change,” the actor wrote.

Ishaan also reacted to Shahid’s post and expressed how he seconds every word Shahid wrote for Neelima Azeem. Neelima also has often spoken about her sons. In an interview earlier this year, she said both Shahid and Ishaan are “honest, brave and they don’t judge others.”