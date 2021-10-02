Shahid Kapoor on seven years of Haider: ‘You helped me choose who I wanted to be’

Vishal Bhardwaj’s acclaimed adaptation of Hamlet, Haider, completed seven years of its release on Sunday. Its lead star Shahid Kapoor, who gave one of his career-best performances in the film, marked the occasion with a special note on Instagram dedicated to the film.

Shahid wrote that Haider answered a lot of the questions he would often ask himself as an actor. The actor added the film nudged him in the right direction as an artiste. Haider stands tall as perhaps Shahid Kapoor’s most acclaimed film– from its sensibilities to Vishal’s craft and performances from the entire ensemble.

Haider also starred Tabu, Shraddha Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Kay Kay Menon in key roles. Taking to Instagram to share a few behind-the-scene stills from Haider, Shahid wrote, “To be or not to be. An actor or a star. Looking outside or deep within. To find meaning or be meaningless. To dare or to submit. To hold on or to let go. The many questions an actor faces at a critical juncture in his journey of choosing who he decides to be.

“The possibilities are many. But there is only one right one. #haider you helped me find me. Ever indebted to you for that. HUM HAIN!!” the actor added.



Haider was Shahid’s second outing with Vishal Bhardwaj with whom he formed a formidable partnership. Their first project together was Kaminey (2009), while their third and last collaboration was Rangoon (2017).

Currently, Shahid Kapoor is filming his maiden web series, a Raj and DK directorial with Raashii Khanna. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Besides, he awaits the theatrical release of Jersey, the adaptation of the 2019 Telugu sports-drama of the same name. It starred Telugu superstar in the lead role. Jersey (Hindi) releases on December 31. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur and has been helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original.