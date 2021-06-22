Shahid Kapoor on remaking Nani’s Jersey: ‘I related to its story about late success’

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor on Tuesday said that Jersey’s story, about a man who finds fame late in life, resonated with him as he has also gone through his share of lows in his career. Shahid steps into the shoes of Nani for the Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu hit Jersey.

During an Instagram live, Shahid Kapoor said that before he saw success with Kabir Singh in 2019, he was “unhappy” with the way his career was shaping up. “I watched Jersey before Kabir Singh. The time when I saw it, I was unhappy. I used to think where my career would go, what I will do next. So, I could relate to the story of Jersey, which is about late success. It’s about a man who finds glory at a time when people retire,” Shahid said.

The actor heaped praise on Nani, saying that the Telugu actor was so good in the role that he made him “cry four-five times”. Shahid also revealed that many dissuaded him from doing the Jersey remake, saying that he should avoid playing his age after featuring as a college boy in Kabir Singh.

“I was like everybody knows my age through IMDb and Google. I am 40 and everybody knows that. So, I will do the film if I like the story. I really want to tell good stories. In my career, I have done many films without stories and hence I realised late the importance of a good story. So, now I want to do films which have good stories. Jersey is a family film and is very close to my heart,” the Kabir Singh actor added.

Jersey also stars Shahid Kapoor’s father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. It’s expected to arrive in theatres on Diwali. Shahid is hopeful that theatres will resume operations by then. “We wanted to be as late as we could, given the pandemic. Diwali is a great time to release Jersey. Hopefully, theatres will reopen by then. If they don’t, we will update the fans about the release.”