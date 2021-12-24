Shahid Kapoor on Ranveer Singh’s 83: ‘I’d love to see the film’

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur launched the music of their upcoming film Jersey in Mumbai on Friday. At the press conference following the music launch, Shahid was asked about the decision to release Jersey a week after Ranveer Singh’s 83, helmed by Kabir Khan. He was also asked if he is feeling nervous as both the films have cricket at its core.

Shahid said, “The promos of 83 are looking very nice, and I’d love to see the film. It is about India’s World Cup win in 1983 and it is a story that everybody would want to see. Everything about the film is looking so good.”

Convinced that Jersey will pull the audience to cinema halls because of its story and music, the actor added, “A week after 83, one more film is coming – Jersey. It is a very emotional film and it has cricket as the backdrop. So, let people go and enjoy both the films. People go out on Christmas, and people go out on New Year’s Day. People are going to step out. People are going to watch movies.”

Shahid Kapoor then mentioned how theatres being shut for a long time due to the pandemic has led to an influx of movies waiting to be released and that box office clashes are expected.

He said, “I think if the film is good, it finds its place. In the last two years, because of the pandemic, theatres were shut for so long, and there are many films waiting to be released. There were many people who did not release their films fearing that many movies are coming out together. But I believe that if you believe in your product and if you are passionate and if you have the conviction in you, then you’ll know that the audience has one week to decide how they like my film. It doesn’t matter what film comes before us or after us, every film has its own destiny. We wish 83 all the best, and I really wish it does well but one week later we are releasing Jersey and we hope it does amazingly well too.”

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey will release on December 31.